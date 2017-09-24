 LIVE !  :  Making a comeback to the side, Aaron Finch hammered a hundred as he and Steve Smith put Australia in command. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav removes Aaron Finch, Aussies 2 down
 
Ian Somerhalder-Nikki Reed apologise for 'forced pregnancy' comments

PTI
Published Sep 24, 2017, 3:15 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2017, 3:17 pm IST
The couple, who recently became new parents to their daughter Bodhi, had spoken about their experience.
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed. (Photo: AP)
 Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Hollywood couple Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder have apologised for their remarks on pregnancy and birth control received backlash on the social media.

The couple, who recently became new parents to their first child, daughter Bodhi, had spoken about their experience on Dr Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast, where Somerhalder had apparently said that he "forced" Reed into getting pregnant.

The actors issued a joint statement on the Internet, saying that women's rights is a matter of great importance to both of them and they never expected that something that was said in a "goofy moment" would be taken out of turn.

"To anyone who has been affected by reproductive coercion, we are deeply sorry. It is something we have been very vocal about, and something that is very close to our hearts.

"We never expected a lighthearted interview we did poking fun at EACH OTHER and how WE chose to get pregnant, a goofy moment in Barcelona with our two best friends... to turn into something representing a very serious matter," the statement read.

The couple also slammed various media outlets for twisting the interview and using them as targets in the public eye.

Reed and Somerhalder said that they had together taken the decision of starting a family, contrary to reports.

"It's a shame that outlets chose as their way into a very serious discussion, as we are certainly not qualified to be the faces of this topic. We are two happily married couple who chose TOGETHER to have a baby," the statement is read.

