La La Land ties Titanic for most Oscar nominations record with 14 nods

A still from 'La La Land'.

Mumbai: The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards are out and Damien Chazelle's musical 'La La Land' leads the nominations with a whopping 14 nods.

The film has the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress nominations running into the universally revered contest of cinema,

In the process, it also tied with 'Titanic' and 'All About Eve,' on the record for most nominations ever.

Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel also bagged a Best supporting actor nomination for his performance in 'Lion'.

Following is the complete list of nominations.

Best Picture:

Arrival (Producers: Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, Aaron Ryder, David Linde)

Fences (Producers: Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington, Todd Black)

Hacksaw Ridge (Producers: Bill Mechanic, David Permut)

Hell or High Water (Producers: Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn)

Hidden Figures (Producers: Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams, Theodore Melfi)

La La Land (Producers: Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt)

Lion (Producers: Emile Sherman & Iain Canning, Angie Fielder)

Manchester By the Sea (Producers: Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck, Kevin Walsh)

Moonlight (Producers: Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner)

Best Director:

Arrival (Denis Villeneuve)

Hacksaw Ridge (Mel Gibson)

La La Land (Damien Chazelle)

Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)

Moonlight (Barry Jenkins)

Best Actor:

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Best Actress:

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Best Supporting- Actor:

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

Best Supporting- Actress:

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Best Cinematography:

Arrival (Bradford Young)

La La Land (Linus Sandgren)

Lion (Grieg Fraser)

Moonlight (James Laxton)

Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)

Best Documentary Feature:

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

Best Original Score:

Jackie (Micachu)

La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)

Lion (Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka)

Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)

Passengers (Thomas Newman)

Best Original Song:

Audition (La La Land)

Can’t Stop the Feeling! (Trolls)

City of Stars (La La Land)

The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)

How Far I'll Go (Moana)

Best Sound Editing:

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best Sound Mixing:

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours

Best Documentary Short:

4.1 Miles (University of California, Berkeley)

Extremis (f/8 Filmworks in association with Motto Pictures)

Joe’s Violin (Lucky Two Productions)

Watani: My Homeland (ITN Productions)

The White Helmets (Grain Media and Violet Films)

Best Production Design:

Arrival (Patrice Vermette)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig)

Hail Caesar

La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)

Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas)

Best Original Screenplay:

Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)

La La Land (Damien Chazelle)

The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)

Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)

20th Century Women (Mike Mills)

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Arrival (Eric Heisserer)

Fences (August Wilson)

Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)

Lion (Luke Davies)

Moonlight (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney)

Best Animated Feature:

Kubo and the Two Strings (Focus Features)

Moana (Disney)

My Life As a Zucchini (GKIDS)

The Red Turtle (Sony Classics)

Zootopia (Disney)

Best Animated Short:

Blind Vaysha (National Film Board of Canada)

Borrowed Time (Quorum Films)

Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation)

Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures)

Piper (Pixar)

Best Film Editing:

Arrival (Joe Walker)

Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)

Hell or High Water (Jake Roberts)

La La Land (Tom Cross)

Moonlight (Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders)

Best Visual Effects:

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad