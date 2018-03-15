search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Hollywood

Eddie Redmayne, Hollywood stars remember Stephen Hawking

PTI
Published Mar 15, 2018, 9:28 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2018, 11:58 am IST
Redmayne, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of the scientist, remembered Hawking as the "funniest" man he ever met.
Stephen Hawking.
 Stephen Hawking.

Mumbai: Hollywood stars such as Eddie Redmayne, Benedict Cumberbatch and Kumail Nanjiani have condoled the death of famed British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking.

Hawking, who simplified and popularised complex theories for public through his best-selling book 'A Brief History of Time', died on Tuesday night at the age of 76.

 

Redmayne, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of the scientist, remembered Hawking as the "funniest" man he ever met.

"We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet. My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family," Redmayne told USA Today in a statement

Cumberbatch, who also played the physicist in a TV film, said, "I was so sad to hear that Stephen has died. I send my heartfelt love and condolences to all his family and colleagues. I feel so lucky to have known such a truly great man who's profundity was found both in his work and the communication of that work. Both in person and in books."

Diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at age 21, in 1963, Hawking went on to win numerous awards for his research in the field of theoretical physics.

"RIP Stephen Hawking. Genuinely very sad to hear that. If you haven't, read A Brief History of Time. It'll make the world feel more amazing and beautiful and strange. It'll also make you feel smart and stupid all at once," wrote Kumail Nanjiani.

"The Big Bang Theory", a show that featured the scientist, also posted a picture of Hawking with the star cast.

"In loving memory of Stephen Hawking. It was an honor to have him on The #BigBangTheory. Thank you for inspiring us and the world," the show's handle tweeted.

Singer Katy Perry wrote, "There is a big black hole in my heart hours before Pi day. Rest in Peace.

Tags: stephen hawking, stephen hawking death
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Stephen Hawking: ‘His laboratory was the universe’
When I met Stephen Hawking
Academics recount ties with Stephen Hawking
From The Big Bang Theory to Star Trek here are Stephen Hawking’s biggest TV moments
9 famous quotes from Stephen Hawking that you should read
10 lesser known facts about Stephen Hawking that may surprise you
Stephen Hawking's demise anguishing: PM Modi condoles death of cosmologist


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: The actress shares new stills from Raazi

Alia Bhatt.
 

Stephen Hawking's final warning: Leave Earth in next 200 years or face extinction

Hawking believed, if our species had any hope of survival, future generations would need to forge a new life in space. (Photo: AP)
 

Stephen Hawking: ‘His laboratory was the universe’

In some ways, Hawking was the inheritor of Albert Einstein’s mantle of the genius-as-celebrity, and he died on the 139th anniversary of Einstein’s birth.
 

Mohammed Shami: Hasin Jahan lied about 1st marriage, said daughters were of sister's

Mohammed Shami said that he was not aware of Hasin Jahan’s first marriage when the two got married. He also said Jahan told him and his family that the daughters were of her late sister. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
 

Mohammed Shami releases phone recording of this Hasin Jahan call

The dispute between team India pacer Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan have taken ugly turn each passing day. (Photo: DC File)
 

Redmi 5 launched for Rs 7,999 with 18:9 display and Snapdragon 450 in India

The Redmi 5 will be a successor to last year’s budget smartphone, the Redmi 4, and is expected to come with a price under Rs 12,000.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Hollywood

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid call it quits on social media

Zayn Malik with Gigi Hadid.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik split after two years

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Jennifer Aniston makes first appearance post split

Jennifer Aniston

Selma Blair says Cameron Diaz is not retiring

Selma Blair

Kylie Jenner gets candid

The Life of Kylie star revealed that she had a perfect pregnancy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham