Entertainment, Hollywood

Golden Globes winner Aziz Ansari responds to sex misconduct allegations

AP
Published Jan 15, 2018, 9:53 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2018, 9:55 am IST
A 23-year-old woman said she was furious when she saw him wearing a 'Time's Up' pin, and the actor has now reacted.
Aziz Ansari won the Best Actor - TV Series- Musical/ Comedy at the recently held Golden Globes. (Photo: AP)
Los Angeles: Comedian Aziz Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated last year.

Ansari said in a statement Sunday that he apologized last year when she told him about her discomfort during a sexual encounter in his apartment he said he believed to be consensual.

 

The woman, identified as a 23-year-old photographer in an interview with Babe.net, says she was furious when she saw Ansari was wearing a 'Time's Up' pin while accepting a Golden Globe on Jan. 7.

She said it brought back memories of him assaulting her after a date in his apartment.

The next day, Grace texted Ansari letting him know that she was upset with his behavior that night.

Ansari says he was surprised and apologized.

Tags: aziz ansari, golden globes, sexual misconduct, time's up


