Disgraced Harvey Weinstein, wife Georgina Chapman agree on divorce settlement?

PTI
Published Jan 11, 2018, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2018, 12:52 pm IST
According to the pre-nup agreement, as confirmed by a source, she could walk away with almost USD 12 million.
Harvery Weinstein and Georgina Chapman in happier times. (Photo: AP)
Los Angeles: Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein and his estranged wife fashion designer Georgina Chapman have reportedly agreed on a divorce settlement.

An insider told People magazine that Weinstein, 65 and Chapman, 41, recently signed off on the deal, but are yet to file the paperwork in court.

 

According to the pre-nup agreement, as previously confirmed by a source, the fashion designer could walk away with almost USD 12 million.

She was set to receive USD 300,000 annually in spousal support for their first nine years of marriage and after 10 years, the amount spiked to USD 400,000.

The pre-nup also included their marital assets, with Chapman receiving USD 250,000 annually for the first five years, and USD 700,000 per every additional year. She will receive USD 25,000 per month of marriage for a housing allowance.

Chapman announced her separation with Weinstein on October 10 in wake of the multiple allegations of sexual harassment that surfaced against the producer after the New York Times expose.

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband," she had said in a statement.

December 15 marked their 10-year wedding anniversary.

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct spanning over three decades by over 70 women, including actors such as Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, Lupita Nyong'o, Cara Delenvigne, Lea Seydoux, among many more.

