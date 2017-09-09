Taylor Swift's music video director claims he was 'trolling' Beyonce fans

Still from Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do'.

Washington D.C: Taylor Swift's music video director Joseph Kahn recently stated he was just trolling when he accused Beyonce of copying Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood'.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "Yes. The world is full of stupid motherf***ers.

Yes. The world is full of stupid motherfuckers. https://t.co/TKnmwHtF1A — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) September 7, 2017

In an interview with the LA Times, Kahn hit back at fans who said that Swift had copied the 'Formation' video in her promo for 'Look What You Made Me Do'.

He said, "It's not Formation at all. They try to say she's wearing a black crop top and Beyonce wore a black crop top. But they don't realize in 2015 in Bad Blood, Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top."

Kahn, who was promoting his new movie 'Bodied' at the Toronto International Film Festival, made his comments after some people accused Swift and him of ripping off Beyonce's work; A scene from 'Look What You Made Me Do.'

Ever since the ' Shake It Off' hit-maker's new music video dropped, social media has been full of comparisons between her and Beyonce.

In 'Look What You Made Me Do', Taylor has four men on either side in black crop tops, while Taylor is in a black body suit, which Queen B fans say looks similar to Beyonce's Formation video where she is dressed all in black flanked by four men in suits.

Fans have also drawn comparisons to Beyonce's 2016 ' SuperBowl' halftime show where she dressed in a black body suit surrounded by matching dancers.