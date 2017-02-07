Entertainment, Hollywood

Madonna to adopt to adopt two more Malawian kids, judiciary grands permission

PTI
Published Feb 7, 2017, 7:19 pm IST
Updated Feb 7, 2017, 7:20 pm IST
She already has two children from the African country- David, adopted in 2006 and Mercy, adopted in 2009.
Madonna apparently appeared in court in Lilongwe last month after filing her application. (Photo: AP)
Mumbai: Pop icon Madonna has been granted permission to adopt two more kids, twin girls, from Malawi after it was reported that she had applied for adoption.

The singer, who already has two children from the African country- David, adopted in 2006 and Mercy, adopted in 2009, apparently appeared in court in Lilongwe last month after filing her application.

The country's High Court made the ruling today and the Malawian judiciary spokesman Mlenga Mvula said the 58-year-old diva was inside the court when the ruling was given, reported BBC.

"In fact, at the time we were granting her the permission she was in the courtroom with her lawyers," Mvula said.

However, less than two weeks ago Madonna denied reports that she had applied to adopt any more children, during a charity visit to Malawi.

"The rumours of an adoption process are untrue. I am in Malawi to check on the children's hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi and then heading home," she said at the time.

Tags: madonna, adoption, malawi

