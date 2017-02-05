Entertainment, Hollywood

Golden Globes kiss was Andrew Garfield's idea

According to JustJared.com, Andrew said on The Graham Norton Show, “It was a ridiculous thing''.
Andrew Garfield revealed details about his kiss with Ryan Reynolds at the Golden Globes.

According to JustJared.com, Andrew said on The Graham Norton Show, “It was a ridiculous thing. I said to Ryan Reynolds, ‘If you win, kiss me instead of your wife.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, that’s great.’ And the plan was that he would kind of move towards his wife, and then kind of last minute lean in to it. And then he didn’t win, so I said to Ryan, ‘We can still just do it if we want.’ And he was game (sic).”

