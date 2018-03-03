search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Hollywood

Oscars 2018: Harvey Weinstein 'casting couch' statue appears in Hollywood

ANI
Published Mar 3, 2018, 10:04 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2018, 10:06 am IST
Harvey Weinstein was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Harvey Weinstein's golden statue.
 Harvey Weinstein's golden statue.

Mumbai: Days before the 90th Academy Awards ceremony, a silk robe-swaddled golden statue of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, holding an Oscar and sitting on a golden chaise couch was erected on Thursday.

The statue, called "Casting Couch," is located near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and is collaboration between street artists Plastic Jesus, popularly known for his yearly Oscar season installations that take aim at the dark side of show business, and Joshua "Ginger" Monroe, the artist behind the well-known naked Donald Trump statues.

 

The sculpture was deliberately made to allow passersby to sit beside Weinstein and take memorable pictures with him. Clenched in Weinstein's right hand is an Oscar sculpture, intentionally placed near his groin.

According to the artists, the Weinstein sculpture took almost two months to be crafted.

Jesus, explained on social media the impetus behind the sculpture.

"Harvey Weinstein became an icon in the entertainment industry. His power and influence was almost without compare," he tweeted. "However, whilst many thought the 'casting couch' was a thing of the past it was clearly still a part of the Hollywood culture."

The Hollywood Reporter quoted Ginger, who has said, "The whole couch and the entire image it gives off was to me a visual representation of the practices and methods that are used in Hollywood with these big powerful people. They have money and power to give jobs and they use that for their own sexual gratification and there's no better way to visualize this than the way we did with the casting couch."

"To be able to knock the monster down a peg and poke fun and ridicule it helps remove its power. That's how you take these powerful people down. As Mark Twain once said, 'Against the assault of laughter, nothing can stand," he added.

Weinstein, has been accused by number of women of sexual misconduct, including rape.

He was fired from the company that bears his name, banned from the Producer's Guild of America and expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Tags: harvey weinstein
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

7 weirdest food from around the world you must try

We list 7 of the weirdest food from around the world. (Photos: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus 5T vs Honor View 10: Which one holds better resale value after 3 months?

Both these smartphones are positioned in a price category that sees users frequently upgrading to the new model within the course of a few months to a year.
 

Mum earns thousands selling her breast milk to bodybuilders

She even has a website where men can approach for the milk. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Galaxy S9 loses out to iPhone X, iPhone 7, SD845-powered devices: Report

Samsung’s Exynos chipsets have always been know to extract maximum performance from the hardware as Samsung optimises its own hardware and software better than Snapdragon versions of the flagship S-series smartphones.
 

On success: Author Yogesh Chabria reveals mantras to succeed in life

The book which describes the common habits of successful people also goes on to encourage everyone to recognize their untouched potential by promoting positive habits in life.
 

Rise of Twenty20 leaves cricket facing testing questions

The advent of the Indian Premier League and other franchise Twenty20 events has created an environment where it's now possible to make major money, in cricket terms, without playing Tests. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Hollywood

Bobby’s shocking confession about Whitney!

“I don’t think she died from drugs,” he said, adding, “She was really working hard on herself to try to be a sober person and, um… she was a great woman.” 

Say hello to Stormi!

Kylie Jenner posted a series of sweet pictures with her daughter

Lauren Paul is struggling with infection

Lauren revealed on Instagram that she’s developed mastitis, a painful infection of the breast tissue, that can cause flu-like symptoms amongst breastfeeding mothers.

Jennifer Lawrence reminisces old days

Actress Jennifer Lawrence sat down for a candid interview with radio host Howard Stern on Wednesday, where she recalled her earlier days in the entertainment industry.

Lewis Gilbert, best known for directing James Bond films and Alfie, dies at 97

Lewis Gilbert's last film was 'Before You Go' in 2002. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham