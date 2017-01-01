Priyanka Chopra to present at Golden Globes 2017

Priyanka, who presented at this year’s Oscar awards, confirmed the news by re-tweeting a post on the official Twitter account of the Golden Globe Awards.

Mumbai: Priyanka, who presented at this year’s Oscar awards, confirmed the news by re-tweeting a post on the official Twitter account of the Golden Globe Awards, which read, “We’re also pleased to announce Timothy Olyphant, Justin Theroux, and @priyankachopra as presenters for the 74th Golden Globe Awards(sic).”

The Quantico star will help announce the winners in movies and TV during the event on January 8, along with actresses Amy Schumer, Zoe Saldana and Brie Larson, who are also among presenters for the Golden Globes.