Entertainment, Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra to present at Golden Globes 2017

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 1, 2017, 12:51 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2017, 9:12 am IST
The Quantico star will help announce the winners in movies and TV during the event on January 8.
Priyanka, who presented at this year’s Oscar awards, confirmed the news by re-tweeting a post on the official Twitter account of the Golden Globe Awards.
 Priyanka, who presented at this year’s Oscar awards, confirmed the news by re-tweeting a post on the official Twitter account of the Golden Globe Awards.

Mumbai: Priyanka, who presented at this year’s Oscar awards, confirmed the news by re-tweeting a post on the official Twitter account of the Golden Globe Awards, which read, “We’re also pleased to announce Timothy Olyphant, Justin Theroux, and @priyankachopra as presenters for the 74th Golden Globe Awards(sic).”

The Quantico star will help announce the winners in movies and TV during the event on January 8, along with actresses Amy Schumer, Zoe Saldana and Brie Larson, who are also among presenters for the Golden Globes.

Tags: priyanka chopra, priyanka at golden globes
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Lifestyle Gallery

Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016
With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records
The year 2016 has been an eventful one. Here are some truly bizarre discoveries and inventions that managed to grab the attention of people across the globe and made the world a more interesting place.

Yearender 2016: Weirdest discoveries and inventions that went viral
While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year
The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp
While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

An open transgender marriage: a first in Mumbai

Image for representational purpose only.
 

Aamir celebrates Dangal success by watching film at Delhi theatre among audience

A still from the film.
 

Here's a fish that can get you trippy and give hallucinations for days

The fish is found in the Atlantic off Africa's western coast and the Mediterranean (Photo: YouTube)
 

Apple to make iPhones in Bengaluru

The Cupertino-based company has been in discussions with Indian government seeking incentives to set up a manufacturing unit in the country.
 

Here's what your morning erections can tell about your heart

It's an early sign of heart diseases (Photo: AFP)
 

French workers win 'right to disconnect' post-work hours

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Hollywood

Debbie Reynolds to have a joint funeral with daughter Carrie Fisher

A public memorial is being contemplated, but no plans have been finalised. (Photo: AP)

Dwayne Johnson buys his father new car as Christmas present

The picture shared by Dwayne Johnson on Instagram.

Taylor Swift’s ex, Conor Kennedy arrested

Conor Kennedy was arrested after a bar fight that went on till midnight.

Rob Kardashian’s diabetes scare

Rob and Blac Chyna

Ashley Greene is engaged

Ashley Greene posted the moment, where Paul got down on one knee to ask her, on Instagram.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham