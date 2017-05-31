Entertainment, Bollywood

Film producer and wife of late actor Rajkumar, Parvathamma Rajkumar, no more

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 31, 2017, 9:30 am IST
Updated May 31, 2017, 9:42 am IST
She was hospitalised on May 14 and has been on ventilation since.
Parvathamma Rajkumar
Mumbai: A renowned film producer and wife of legendary actor Rajkumar, Parvathamma Rajkumar, died at 4:40 am today. The 78 YO was undergoing treatment for renal problems and difficulty in breathing at MS Ramaiah Hospital.

After undergoing Tracheostomy for about six days, which is a medical procedure where a tube is inserted into windpipe in the neck to open up restricted airway, if any, and enable breathing. Admitted on May 14, the veteran producer was on ventilation and caught fever a day after completing the procedure.

Parvathamma Rajkumar body is now at her son Ragavendra Rajkumar’s residence and will be shifted to Poorn Grounds for people to pay their last respects. Friends and colleagues from the film industry have expressed their grief over the news of her demise.

Just like her deceased husband, Parvathamma Rajkumar had also donated her eyes.

Tags: parvathamma rajkumar, dr rajkumar, kannada film industry
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

