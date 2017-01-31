Karnis want Sanjay Leela Bhansali to change movie title

Jaipur: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s bid to resolve the tiff with Rajput organisations over his film Padmavati seems to be in jeopardy.

Despite his written assurance that there are no romantic or objectionable scenes between Rani Padmini and Allauddin Khilji in the film, the Rajput organisations have raised a fresh demand of reviewing the film before its release as well as a change in film’s title.

On Monday, Shobha Sant, CEO of Bhansali Films had sent a letter to Giriraj Singh Lotwara, president of Rajput Sabha stating that there is no intention of hurting any sentiments of the community. “We have been careful in our research in the making of the film. This is to clarify that there is no romantic dream sequence or any objectionable or romantic scene between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji,” she wrote.

Bhansali has also sought support and protection from the community in making the film. “We are confident that Mewar will be proud of the film made on their revered queen….. if all the social organisations and local people support us in making this film then the world will come to know about her valour too,” Shobha said in the letter requesting no untoward incident against the production company and its cast and crew.

However, in a joint press conference convened by Rajput Sabha and Karni Sena, the president of the Rajput Sabha said that they have also demanded that a screening committee be formed by the group to screen the movie before its release, but Bhansali Productions are yet to act on the request.

During the press conference, some of the members of the Karni Sena raised another demand that the film’s title should be changed and there should be no film in the name of Padmavati at all. Sant, however, said the demand to change the title did not come up in their previous discussions with the group.

“They have made this fresh demand for which I have nothing to say anything. This is not in my jurisdiction. They also did not raise this point in our discussion held before,” Sant said.