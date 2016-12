Hyderabad: Dr T. Subbarami Reddy of the TSR foundation said that a jury consisting of Dr Reddy, Pamela Chopra, wife of Director, late Yash Chopra and others decided to give the fourth Yash Chopra National Memorial award this year to Shah Rukh Khan.

The award which comes with a Rs 10 lakh-worth gold medal and a citation was instituted after the demise of Yash Chopra.