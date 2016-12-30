Priyanka stands solo, she is down to earth, says mother Madhu Chopra

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra may be one of the biggest stars in India, but her mother says she is very rooted and down to earth in real life.

“She is very rooted. She draws her strength from her family and friends who are very supportive of her and she is also supportive of them. She is one of the most kind hearted person you will ever meet,” Madhu told PTI.

The actresses’ mother is proud of her achievements and says she has worked hard to reach the position she is in.

“I am very much proud of Priyanka and her achievements. There is so much hard work gone into it and the great part is she is getting recognised for her work.

“I think everyone puts in there best and work hard you just want to be recognised, be it by your peers, friends and people who matter to you. She stands solo, she is strong,” she said.

Priyanka, who made foray into international circuit with TV show Quantico, will soon make her Hollywood debut with Baywatch.

The actress is also busy promoting regional cinema under her banner Purple Pebble Pictures and Madhu is quite excited about their next home production release “Sarvann”, a Punjabi film.