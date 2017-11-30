search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

'They are absolutely wrong': Nana Patekar condemns threats against Deepika, SLB

PTI
Published Nov 30, 2017, 8:14 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2017, 8:14 pm IST
The Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor-Ranveer Singh film was was earlier scheduled to release on December 1.
Nana Patekar has worked with SLB in 'Khamoshi'.
 Nana Patekar has worked with SLB in 'Khamoshi'.

Mumbai: Veteran actor Nana Patekar today condemned the threats against actor Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali over their film ‘Padmavati’.

"The film has not yet been released. And we don't know what has been depicted in the film. I don't want to get into all this. But I think that the type of threats, beheading and cutting of nose, are absolutely wrong," Patekar said on the sidelines of an event here.

Various Rajput groups and political leaders have accused Bhansali of distorting history in the movie by using a romantic dream sequence between the Rajput queen Padmini and Sultan Alauddin Khilji, a claim repeatedly denied by the filmmaker.

The Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor-Ranveer Singh film was was earlier scheduled to release on December 1.

The makers have deferred the release till they receive a certificate from the CBFC. They recently applied for a 3D certification.

Tags: nana patekar, deepika padukone, padmavati, sanjay leela bhansali
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Padmavati row: Bhansali, CBFC chief to appear before parliamentary panel today
Mulayam's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav dancing to 'Ghoomar' from Padmavati
Padmavati makers knock on CBFC's doors again, submit 3D version for certification


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: When Prabhas' Baahubali made its presence felt at an NBA game in Orlando

Prabhas in a still from 'Baahubali: The Conclusion.'
 

Pakistani girl forced to live as a recluse due to a leg weighing 10 kg

Tahira needs help from family members to climb stairs and has been forced to drop out of school due to her condition (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Russian man dies after removing pin from grenade to pose for picture

Police suspect that Alexander didn’t actually expect the grenade to detonate until he threw it (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's Matthew Hayden's take on Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul,Virat Kohli

Matthew Hayden recently spoke on India batsmen Murali Vijay and KL Rahul, and said that the duo would be natural choices when playing abroad.(Photo: AFP / PTI / BCCI )
 

Apple iPhone X review: A new beginning for the next iPhone

From being the first one to master the touchscreen to now being the first ones to go with a full front display and eliminating the home button and fingerprint scanner, Apple has set a benchmark with its Anniversary Edition iPhone X this year. Apple states that the iPhone X will set the path for the future mobile phone.
 

Cruel man pours cold water on his dog before leaving her in the snow to die

A petition with over 1000 signatures is seeking action against the man (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Watch: When Prabhas' Baahubali made its presence felt at an NBA game in Orlando

Prabhas in a still from 'Baahubali: The Conclusion.'

Priyanka delighted as 'A Kid Like Jake' selected for international film festival

Priyanka Chopra shared this still from 'A Kid Like Jake' while tweeting about the news.

Anushka Sharma and Rani Mukerji are all smiles in the candid shot

Rani Mukerji and Anushka Sharma.

Shashank Khaitan commences shoot of Ishaan-Janhvi's Dhadak in Rajasthan

A still from the film.

Kirron Kher shames Chandigarh rape victim, enraged Twitterati erupt

Kirron Kher.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham