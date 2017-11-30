'They are absolutely wrong': Nana Patekar condemns threats against Deepika, SLB

Mumbai: Veteran actor Nana Patekar today condemned the threats against actor Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali over their film ‘Padmavati’.

"The film has not yet been released. And we don't know what has been depicted in the film. I don't want to get into all this. But I think that the type of threats, beheading and cutting of nose, are absolutely wrong," Patekar said on the sidelines of an event here.

Various Rajput groups and political leaders have accused Bhansali of distorting history in the movie by using a romantic dream sequence between the Rajput queen Padmini and Sultan Alauddin Khilji, a claim repeatedly denied by the filmmaker.

The Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor-Ranveer Singh film was was earlier scheduled to release on December 1.

The makers have deferred the release till they receive a certificate from the CBFC. They recently applied for a 3D certification.