Entertainment, Bollywood

Kirron Kher shames Chandigarh rape victim, enraged Twitterati erupt

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Nov 30, 2017, 2:59 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2017, 3:00 pm IST
She quipped that the Chandigarh gang-rape victim could have averted the incident by using her 'common sense'.
Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirron Kher on Thursday drew wrath on the social media for her remark against Chandigarh gang-rape victim.

The BJP MP invited the backlash after she quipped that the Chandigarh gang-rape victim could have averted the incident by using her 'common sense'.

Kher was alluding to an incident where a 21-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men while returning home in an auto-rickshaw on November 17

Speaking at a press conference here, Kher on Wednesday said that the woman, who was allegedly gang-raped by an autodriver and his two accomplices, should have applied common sense and not boarded the vehicle as three men were already sitting inside it.

"Bachchi ki samajhdaari ko bhi main thoda sa kehna chahti hun. saari bachiyon ko.. ki already jab koi teen aadmi baithe hue hain uske andar. to aapko usme bethna nahi chahiye tha..I am saying this to protect the girls...," Kher opined.

