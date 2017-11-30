Kirron Kher shames Chandigarh rape victim, enraged Twitterati erupt

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirron Kher on Thursday drew wrath on the social media for her remark against Chandigarh gang-rape victim.

The BJP MP invited the backlash after she quipped that the Chandigarh gang-rape victim could have averted the incident by using her 'common sense'.

Read some of the tweets here:

Hey @KirronKherBJP you should not have taken birth in this world when there were billions of men already in it.



See how stupid that sounds? you sound exactly like that. https://t.co/rIfgxjH6Qb — Raj (@roflbaba) November 30, 2017

Kirron Kher is right.

The victim should have bought a BMW and hired 5 armed guards.

Can't understand why more people don't do that.

Victims are such gareeb idiots.

They deserve 0 empathy. https://t.co/XdCodB7jU5 — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) November 30, 2017

Victim shaming & blaming by woman MP @kirronkherBJP. Pathetic! Sorry but unlike some, survivor may not be able 2 afford luxury of a car! So many times, most of us hv been stuck without transport & end up sharing vehicles. How does it make one responsible 4 wrong act by others? https://t.co/HYJjxhg4vu — Swati Jai Hind (@SwatiJaiHind) November 30, 2017

why people sent her to parliament where 500 men were already inside ? — yogesh parihar (@politicisedYogi) November 30, 2017

News: Kid gets murdered inside #RyanInternationalSchool in BJP ruled Haryana.

BJP MP Kirron Kher: Kid should not have gone to school. #BuffoonsOfBJP #BJPinsultsVictims — Samar (@Samar_Anarya) November 30, 2017

#kirronkher Whatever the reason behind Kirronkher saying abt Gangrape Victim, its rubbish.That girl got in the Rickshaw as there was no Rick or transport available, it was urgent. Those Men took advantage, how dare they Rape? They should be hanged. This is what Lher shld hv told — Khalil Herekar (@KhalilHerekar) November 30, 2017

Once a progressive even feminist actor - today a victim-blaming BJP MP Kirron Kher - shame on you! https://t.co/CQ2cTVZwrO — Amrit Wilson (@AmritWilson) November 30, 2017

Kher was alluding to an incident where a 21-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men while returning home in an auto-rickshaw on November 17

Speaking at a press conference here, Kher on Wednesday said that the woman, who was allegedly gang-raped by an autodriver and his two accomplices, should have applied common sense and not boarded the vehicle as three men were already sitting inside it.

"Bachchi ki samajhdaari ko bhi main thoda sa kehna chahti hun. saari bachiyon ko.. ki already jab koi teen aadmi baithe hue hain uske andar. to aapko usme bethna nahi chahiye tha..I am saying this to protect the girls...," Kher opined.