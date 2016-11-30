Entertainment, Bollywood

Salman Khan ignores Malaika Arora Khan?

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 30, 2016, 9:53 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2016, 10:21 am IST
Despite Malaika’s repeated efforts to strike up a conversation, the superstar gave her cold shoulder.
Malaika Arora Khan and Salman Khan.
Mumbai: After 17 years of togetherness, Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan have mutually decided to part ways. Just like fans of this power couple, this sad news has obviously left the khan family shattered, especially Arbaaz's superstar big brother Salman Khan.

Earlier this year, it was reported that an event’s makeup room, Bhai had spent hours speaking to Malaika about their marriage crisis and persuaded the vivacious star to make peace with his brother.

In fact, Khan had sat his brother down to talk about the possibility of a reconciliation.

When everything failed, Khan has now taken to 'silent treatment' method.

At a recent dinner party organised by mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan, Salman was reportedly busy chit-chatting with Bebo and rest of the guests expect for Malaika. Despite Malaika’s repeated attempts, Bhai wouldn’t talk.

Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia was also present at the party.

Seems like Salman is heartbroken about the once inspirational couple’s crumbling marriage.

Just yesterday, both Arbaaz and Malaika had attended their first mandatory marriage counselling at Bandra court. They had filed for divorce by mutual consent.

Tags: arbaaz khan, malaika arora khan, malaika arora
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

