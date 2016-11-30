Entertainment, Bollywood

Disregarded my health for Dangal’s sake: Aamir Khan

Published Nov 30, 2016, 12:12 am IST
Aamir, who touched 100 odd kgs, lost a good 30 percent of it to portray his younger on-screen self.
Aamir Khan's brilliant body transformation for Dangal. He touched 97 kilos for playing the older part and later lost 30 kilos for playing the younger part
Aamir Khan might have puled the unthinkable, by going from 32% body fat to 9.6% in five months to play distinctive physicalities of the same character in his upcoming film, Dangal, skeptics are of the opinion that the 51-year-old might have grievously harmed his health.

When quizzed on the same at a recent press interaction, the actor candidly admitted, “Kiran was concerned and so was my mother. I was actually more concerned about my film, performance and character. I wasn’t concerned about my health. However, the people close to me were.”

Aamir plays former wrestler Mahavir Phogat, who trained his daughters Geeta Phobat and Babita Kumari, who’d go on to win gold and silver in wrestling, at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

When asked if he’d be willing to do the drastic transformation again in the future, Aamir revealed, “It depends on the role. If the role requires me to do it, then I will.” He isn't called Mr. Perfectionist for nothing!

Virat Kohli’s ‘class act’ in Mohali

Virat Kohli displayed his softer side on the ground in Mohali. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virat Kohli & co. to attend Yuvraj Singh’s wedding

The Indian team is set to attend Yuvraj singh's wedding on Tuesday, after finishing off the Mohali Test by the fourth day. (Photo: AP)
 

Ranveer finally comments on Ranbir's 'make babies with Deepika' remark!

While on the show, Ranveer kept mum and avoided commenting on Ranbir's remark, the actor recently got vocal while promoting 'Befikre'.
 

Salman 'decides' release date of SRK-Anushka's film, stars banter merrily

SRK also has a Republic Day release in 2017, with Rahul Dholakia's 'Raees'.
 

Arjun miffed over regional newspaper disrespecting his deceased mother

Arjun will soon be seen with his uncle Anil Kapoor, in Anees Bazmee's 'Mubarakan'.
 

Katrina's bikini pictures from Maldives will give you major vacation goals!

Katrina Kaif
