Disregarded my health for Dangal’s sake: Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's brilliant body transformation for Dangal. He touched 97 kilos for playing the older part and later lost 30 kilos for playing the younger part

Aamir Khan might have puled the unthinkable, by going from 32% body fat to 9.6% in five months to play distinctive physicalities of the same character in his upcoming film, Dangal, skeptics are of the opinion that the 51-year-old might have grievously harmed his health.

When quizzed on the same at a recent press interaction, the actor candidly admitted, “Kiran was concerned and so was my mother. I was actually more concerned about my film, performance and character. I wasn’t concerned about my health. However, the people close to me were.”

Aamir plays former wrestler Mahavir Phogat, who trained his daughters Geeta Phobat and Babita Kumari, who’d go on to win gold and silver in wrestling, at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

When asked if he’d be willing to do the drastic transformation again in the future, Aamir revealed, “It depends on the role. If the role requires me to do it, then I will.” He isn't called Mr. Perfectionist for nothing!