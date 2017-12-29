search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Haven’t asked anyone to defend me: Mammootty on Parvathy controversy

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 29, 2017, 11:43 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2017, 12:03 pm IST
The 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' actress had recently called the dialogues in Mammootty starrer 'Kasaba', misogynist.
A man was today arrested following a police complaint by award-winning actress Parvathy.
 A man was today arrested following a police complaint by award-winning actress Parvathy.

Mumbai: Malayalam superstar Mammootty has finally broken the silence about the online harassment Paravathy has been facing for the past few days.

Award-winning actress Parvathy, who was trolled on social media for commenting against some dialogues in top actor Mammootty's film, lodged a police complaint. The 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' actress had recently called the dialogues in Mammootty starrer 'Kasaba', misogynist.

 

In an exclusive interview to a leading news portal, Mammootty said, "I don't go after controversies. What we need are meaningful debates. We all abide by freedom of speech and right to opinion. I have not assigned anyone to respond on my behalf or defend me."

A man was today arrested following a police complaint by award-winning actress Parvathy.

23-year-old Printo, hailing from Wadakkancherry in Thrissur was arrested by the police on Thursday following a complaint filed by the actress. He was arrested under Sections 507 and 509 of IPC and Section 67 and 67 (A) of the IT Act.

At an open forum organised on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of Kerala recently, she voiced her opinion against glorifying misogyny on screen and expressed concern about the absence of women's perspective in cinema.

To prove her point, Parvathy said she had recently watched 'Kasaba'.

Though she did not mention the actor's name, she said the film had disappointed her as it featured a great actor mouthing "misogynistic dialogues."

She had also said such kind of dialogues from a superstar would give a wrong impression to people.

Tags: mammootty, parvathy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

One held after actress Parvathy cyber bullied
Kerala: Youth arrested for bullying actor Parvathy
Cyber bullying: Actress Parvathy, trolled on social media, lodges complaint


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Couples with similar texting habits are happier in their relationships: Study

Couples with similar texting habits are happier in their relationships. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors tear baby's head from its body as it gets stuck during delivery

The heartbroken parents have filed a case of gross negligence against the hospital (Photo: AFP)
 

Developments in the world of Reality: Augmented (AR) | Virtual (VR) | Mixed (MR)

The technology is not yet mature enough for public or commercial use, but we do expect 2018 to see major developments on this front.
 

Deadly chemicals flood the bloodstream within seconds of cigarette use, experts warn

Smoking is giving rise to an alarming number of deaths, experts warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Idea up against Reliance Jio; Offers 1.5GB data per day at Rs 309

The plan also offers voice calls with a cap of 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. Beyond the limit, subscribers will have to pay one paisa per second.
 

Alcohol makes people more racist and homophobic

A striking aspect of the study was the discovery that most attacks weren't fuelled by hate alone; alcohol appeared to act as an igniter. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play Nargis Dutt‘s role in the remake Raat Aur Din?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and late Nargis Dutt.

It's overwhelming and extremely satisfying, says Katrina on TZH box office success

Katrina Kaif .

Watch: Salman Khan displays dance moves at birthday bash

Salman is currently riding high on the mega success of his latest actioner 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Newlyweds Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma take off to South Africa

Anushka and Virat at their Mumbai reception.

Salman Khan has no time for Dabangg 3, film postponed?

A source close to the development tells us that the movie has been postponed, and the wait to see Salman in the movie has become longer. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham