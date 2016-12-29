Salman Khan’s BMC campaign gets a thumbs up

Entertainment, Bollywood

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUBHASH K JHA
Published Dec 29, 2016, 12:23 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2016, 6:51 am IST
The actor announced his project supporting hygiene campaign during his birthday bash, which went very well with BJP spokesperson, Shaina NC.
Salman Khan
It looks like Salman Khan is determined to play the good Samaritan in 2017. His decision to endorse Mumbai’s BMC’s toilet-hygiene campaign has apparently gone down very well with the powers-that-be.

BJP’s spokesperson Shaina NC, who attended Salman’s 51st birthday bash at his farm house in Panvel on Monday, says the glamour and glitter of the occasion did not take away from Salman’s dedication to the cause.

“Salman made the announcement of supporting the BMC at his birthday bash. That he chose an occasion such as this to announce his commitment to a serious social cause shows how serious he is about it. We are very impressed by his dedication and commitment,” says Shaina.

Salman has been gradually inching towards ingratiating himself to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. The cordial relationship between Salman and the BJP started when Salman had flown to Ahmedabad to fly a kite with Modi to celebrate Makar Sankrati in 2014. Since then Salman and his father Salim Khan have been displaying their willingness to let Salman be part of various social causes propagated by the BJP.

salman khan, being human

