One that I shall never forget: Big B on IFFI honour

ANI
Published Nov 29, 2017, 8:58 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2017, 12:02 pm IST
The veteran star was honoured for his outstanding contribution to the Indian film industry.
Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was conferred with the 'Indian Film Personality of the Year Award' at the closing ceremony of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Tuesday, has described the evening as one that he shall never forget.

The veteran star was honoured for his outstanding contribution to the Indian film industry.

Big B took to his blog to thank Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, who presented the award to him at the 48th edition of IFFI.

"Thank you Smriti ji Hon Minister for Information & Broadcasting and the trouble you took in organising a most memorable evening for me .. one that I shall never forget .." he wrote.

The 'PINK' star also took to Twitter to express his delight as he posted, "A most humbling evening at the IFFI awards .. honoured and filled with such gratefulness to IFFI and the extremely endearing words by Akshay Kumar, Karan, and the dignitaries .."

Akshay Kumar, who was also persent at the event, honoured the 75-year-old by saying that while America had Superman, Batman and Spider Man, India had Angry Young Man (Big B)

