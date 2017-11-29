Chief Minister Nitish Kumar bans Padmavati in Bihar

Patna: The controversial Deepika Padukone, Ranvir Singh and Shahid Kapoor starter period film Padmavati will not be screened in Bihar.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that “Padmavati cannot be released in Bihar till government receives proper clarification from the makers of the film”.

Nitish Kumar also wants Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the director of the period drama to remove all ‘objectionable’ contents from the movie. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has instructed officials to take necessary measures to ban the movie, BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Bablu told this newspaper on Tuesday. Mr Kumar said that Mr Nitish Kumar initiated the move after over a dozen MLAs from ruling NDA signed a memorandum and urged him to ban the movie in Bihar.

“We have been raising our voice against the content of the movie. The maker of this film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is trying to show a film with distorted facts which we cannot allow. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has assured us that he will not allow the screening of the movie until objectionable content is deleted and censor board clears it,” said Mr Kumar said.

Earlier, Bihar ministers Jay Kumar Singh and BJP MLA Gyanu Singh had supported the group which protested against the release of the movie in Bihar.