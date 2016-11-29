Arjun miffed over regional newspaper disrespecting his deceased mother

Arjun will soon be seen with his uncle Anil Kapoor, in Anees Bazmee's 'Mubarakan'.

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor is not known to react adversely to anything. The actor has been much adored for his carefree, affable ways, during his public appearances and otherwise.

However, one topic that he's known to be sensitive about is relating to his mother. Mona Kapoor, had succumbed to cancer in 2012, a few days before his debut venture, 'Ishaqzaade' had released.

Arjun, who'd always been close to her, recently was shocked to see a particularly unsavoury and distasteful headline pertaining to his mother, doing the rounds on the Internet.

The actor took to his Twitter feed to expres his displeasure.

The news article, in Hindi, had clickbait headline, insunating that they're story was the reason why his mother 'left' him.

Needless to say, the actor's grouse isn't unwarranted and a little empathy wouldn't have hurt.

Arjun, who'll be seen alongside real-life uncle Anil Kapoor in Anees Bazmee's 'Mubarakan,' next, however, didn't drag it any further.

We're with you on this one, Arjun.