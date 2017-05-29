Entertainment, Bollywood

Nikkhil Advani shelves film on Operation Blue Star, to work on Batla House case

PTI
Published May 29, 2017, 9:08 am IST
Updated May 29, 2017, 9:14 am IST
"‘Operation Blue Star’ is something I had thought of doing but people told me you'll never be able to live in this country."
Nikkhil Advani
 Nikkhil Advani

Mumbai: Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani will not be making a film on Operation Blue Star, as intended earlier, because he feels the subject matter could be too controversial.

"‘Operation Blue Star’ is something I had thought of doing but every single person I know from Punjab told me you'll never be able to live in this country again, you can't do that film, don't even think about it," Advani told PTI.

The ‘D Day’ director said he had bounced the idea to his upcoming ‘Lucknow Central’ actor Gippy Grewal, who was too scared to even listen to it.

"We are very close to Gippy, who is in 'Lucknow Central', when we told him about the idea, he said 'I am leaving from here.' It's an event that should be documented. When I went to Amritsar, I couldn't believe this was the place which was under siege. But it's very controversial."

The filmmaker denied that he had discussed the project with Akshay Kumar and said the project couldn't even reach that stage.

Advani, meanwhile, is gearing up for a film on the Batla House encounter case, which he said is an extremely daring topic.

"I am doing a film on Batla House next, it's a very controversial subject. Were the five boys inside the building really terrorists or were they students? Was the encounter real or fake? We are hoping to answer these questions in the movie. We want to make films that are very relevant and topical," he said.

Madhu Bhojwani, one of the founders of Advani's Emmay Entertainment said, they will not make a film which will ‘unnecessarily cause trouble’ but won't shy from touching important issues.

"We certainly don't want to tread in a territory that will make any segment of our national fabric feel isolated or victimised. We choose relevant topics but we are making films to entertain. It isn't that we are not going to touch issues which are sensitive but we don't want to tread territories which become controversial," Madhu said.

According to Advani and Madhu, the film on Batla House will go on floors in end of September this year but are mum about the casting.

The Batla House encounter took place in the national capital in September 2008, in which two suspected terrorists were gunned down.

Tags: nikhil advani, operation blue star, lucknow central movie, batla house encounter

Related Stories

(Left): Milap Zaveri and Nikkhil Advani

Exclusive: Milap Zaveri and Nikkhil Advani come together for a thriller

Nikkhil, who is currently directing P.O.W. Bandi Yuddh Ke, seems to have his hands full too at the moment.
04 Jan 2017 12:23 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Muslims around the world from Malaysia, Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Phillipines and Pakistan mark the start of Ramadan. (Photo: AP)

Muslims around the world mark the start of Ramadan
Photographer and mom Niki Boon took pictures of her children enjoying their childhood without phones and laptops and other gadgets that they are otherwise addicted to today. (Photo: Facebook/NikiBoonPhotography)

Photographer documents what childhood looks like without technology
The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently jogged past a group of prom-goers and Reddit made hilarious memes out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Justin Trudeau's photobomb turns into epic photoshop battle
Instagrammar Yahav Draizin gives everyday objects a quirky twist with pop culture characters on his phone. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man give hilarious twist to everyday objects using pop culture
Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes decided to have an unusual photoshoot with her desginated brothers because she didn't have any girlfriends and the photos are really funny. (Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Bride does hilarious photoshoot with 'bros' because she doesn't have girlfriends
Locals celebrate month-long carnival in Nigeria's Lagos with song and dance as an expression of the rich Nigerian culture. (Photo: AFP)

Locals celebrate rich Nigerian culture in Lagos carnival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Spanish record climber scales Mount Everest twice in a week

Jornet scaled Everest's north face, starting from a camp at 6,500 metres on the Tibet side of the mountain in 17 hours. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Harbhajan Singh lashes out at media over ‘privilege’ statement against MS Dhoni

Harbhajan Singh said that MS Dhoni is his good friend and a great player, while urging not to harm his image just to create sensational stories. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy warm-up: Kohli, Shami shine as India beat Kiwis

Comeback man Mohammed Shami (3/47 in 8 overs) along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/28 in 6.4 overs) shared bulk of the spoils to dismiss New Zealand for a meagre 189 in 38.4 overs. (Photo: PTI)
 

6-year-old from Japan sets record by becoming youngest club DJ

The 6-year-old Morita was first taught to mix by a friend of his mother (Photo: YouTube)
 

Authorities in Kuwait catch pigeon smuggling ecstasy across the border

Pigeons have been used to carry messages for centuries (Photo: YouTube)
 

Donors give thousands to buy drinks for Manchester heroes

UK police. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mani Ratnam to join forces again?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Ranveer Singh marches on inspite of head injury

Ranveer Singh exiting Lilavati hospital after being treated

Priyanka Chopra referred to Shah Rukh Khan as her ex?

While what she thought was a completely harmless statement, viewers recognised that a similar jacket belonged to Shah Rukh Khan! There have been many rumours of the two dating in the past.

Sushant Singh Rajput loses his temper again

Sushant Singh Rajput

Ram Gopal Varma quits Twitter, will stay active on Instagram

Ram Gopal Varma
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham