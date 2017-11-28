search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

'Padmavati' row: After Gujarat and MP, Bihar bans release of film

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 28, 2017, 2:14 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2017, 2:30 pm IST
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, which was slated to release on December 1, has indefinitely been postponed.
A still from Padmavati.
 A still from Padmavati.

Mumbai: After Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh decided to join the fracas surrounding Padmavati, the Bihar government has now decided to ban the film in its state. CM Nitish Kumar issued a statement saying that the film will not be released in Bihar, until the concerned parties issue adequate clarification.

The Supreme Court, whilst dismissing a plea to ban the overseas release of the film, also rebuked state governments for their respective bans on the film.
“When matter is pending for CBFC’s consideration, how can persons holding public offices comment on whether CBFC should issue certificate or not? It’ll prejudice decision making of CBFC…All concerned people, holding responsible posts must be guided by rule of law and shouldn’t venture into passing comments on films which haven’t been cleared by CBFC. It’ll prejudice minds of board members while taking a decision,” Indian Express quoted the Apex court as saying.

Read Also: SC dismisses plea to stop 'Padmavati' release outside India

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said that the film was “hurting sentiments” and would not be screened in the poll bound state till issues were resolved.

'Padmavati,' helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been controversy-ridden, ever since fringe group Karni Sena took offence to the film's purported distortion of Rajput history. It stars Deepika Padukone as the eponymous queen, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh, and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.

Fringe groups had also declared bounties for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and lead actor Deepika Padukone. Initially slated for a December 02 release, the film has now been indefinitely postponed, after a run-in with the CBFC.

Tags: padmavati, supreme court, bihar, nitish kumar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Padmavati row: Kapil Sharma slams death threats against Deepika Padukone
SC dismisses plea to stop 'Padmavati' release outside India
Padmavati row: Don't click selfies with fans, pose for paparazzi, Ranveer Singh told
Bhansali's intent not to create controversy: Shekhar Kapur on Padmavati


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: iPhone X FaceID hacked using 3D printed face, again

Vietnamese cybersecurity firm Bkav, who previously created a mask that was capable of breaching Face ID, has come up with another project that it calls ‘artificial twin’ and demonstrates that it’s very easy to bypass the biometric system on the new flagship.
 

Scientists reveal the best ways to deal with children's fussy eating habits

Children are always fussy when it comes to food, and parents do their best to outsmart, trick or persuade them into eating all foods without bias. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

First ever surgery using a robot will help cancer survivor finally conceive

The woman who wishes to not be identified had her eggs removed at the age of 15. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

13-yr-old entrepreneur from Australia gets limelight at global biz summit, Hyderabad

The youngster started coding when he was in his third standard and is now studying in the seventh. (Photo: Naveena Ghanate)
 

Salman unhappy with condom ad featuring Bipasha, Karan on Bigg Boss, gets it removed

Salman Khan becomes the latest to bring advertisement featuring Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in the news.
 

Here's how Meghan Markle stays in shape while enjoying her pizza and wine

Megan Markle uses coconut oil for everything from skin to hair and cooking (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

This is how Ranveer Singh is prepping for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, watch video

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Gully Boy and Kapil Dev biopic '83.

Padmavati row: Kapil Sharma slams death threats against Deepika Padukone

The release date of Bhansali's controversial film has been deferred indefinitely after the CBFC refused to review on

Can we put a hold on this word 'nepotism', I've developed 'nepospasm': Karan Johar

Karan Johar at IFFI 2017 on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Bobby Deol looks stunning after makeover, thanks to Salman Khan

Race 3 will be co-produced by Salman Khan Films.

Salman unhappy with condom ad featuring Bipasha, Karan on Bigg Boss, gets it removed

Salman Khan and a still from the ad featuring Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham