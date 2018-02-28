search on deccanchronicle.com
Sridevi dropped from Madhya Pradesh Assembly’s condolence list

Published Feb 28, 2018, 6:34 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2018, 6:34 am IST
The state Assembly secretariat did not assign any reason for shunning the two deceased actors from being paid homage to by the House.
People outside actress Sridevi’s residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI )
Bhopal: The name of Bollywood superstar Sridevi, who passed away in a Dubai hotel on Saturday night, was removed from the list of departed personalities, scheduled to be paid homage to in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday, taking a section of members in the house by surprise.

The deceased actress, along with late film actor Shasi Kapoor, was among the 11 who had earlier figured in the list of deceased personalities to be paid tribute in the house.

 

However, the list was reportedly revised in the last minute by the MP Assembly secretariat to drop names of Sridevi and Shasi Kapoor, leading Opposition Congress to raise a hue and cry over it.

Incidentally, the state Assembly secretariat did not assign any reason for shunning the two deceased actors from being paid homage to by the House.

