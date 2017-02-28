Entertainment, Bollywood

Randeep faces backlash for supporting Sehwag's post, issues clarification

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 28, 2017, 9:55 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2017, 10:01 am IST
Randeep took to Facebook to issue a clarification after he faced backlash for supporting Sehwag's post on Gurmehar Kaur.
Randeep Hooda and Virender Sehwag were slammed on Twitter for their take on a video by Gurmehar Kaur.
 Randeep Hooda and Virender Sehwag were slammed on Twitter for their take on a video by Gurmehar Kaur.

Mumbai: Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur recently made news when she had slammed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for their alleged attacks on students and teachers in Ramjas College in New Delhi. Another video of Kaur, whose father was killed in the Kargil War, started doing the rounds where she holds several placards promoting peace between India and Pakistan, one of them reading as ‘Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him.’

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is known for his witty comments during commentary and also when he trolls some of his colleagues, posted a picture where he is holding a placard which read ‘I did not score two triple centuries, my bat did.’

The cricketer was trolled on social media for his post, with numerous Twitter users talking about he could 'insensitively' troll someone who had 'lost so much.'

Randeep Hooda also joined in the controversy by supporting the cricketer for his post with the 'clapping' emoji.

However, the actor had to face a backlash for his support. Among other trolls, noted journalists like Shekhar Gupta, Nidhi Razdan and Barkha Dutt also slammed the actor for his comments and even got into a ‘discussion’ with them on Twitter.

Randeep later took to Facebook to issue a clarification in a lengthy post saying that she genuinely found Sehwag’s tweet funny and that he did not intend to insult the girl. He added that he was being accused of instigating death threats against the girl and that just like she had the right to protest against she felt was wrong, Sehwag also had the right to make a joke on it. He concluded the post by slamming the accusation of being ‘insensitive’ to a martyr's daughter by saying that six of his classmates had sacrificed their lives for the country.

Check Randeep's post here:

Tags: randeep hooda, virender sehwag, gurmehar kaur
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

