Take a look inside Salman Khan's lavish 51st birthday bash

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 27, 2016, 4:56 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2016, 7:07 pm IST
The bash was attended by the actor’s entire Khandaan and close friends from the B-Town.
Many inside pictures from the grand birthday bash found its way on the internet.
 Many inside pictures from the grand birthday bash found its way on the internet.

Mumbai: Salman Khan, who turned 51 on Tuesday, celebrated his birthday by throwing a star-studded party at his Panvel Farmhouse. The bash was attended by the actor’s entire Khandaan and close friends from the B-Town including his rumoured beau Iulia Vantur.

Many inside pictures from the grand birthday bash found its way on the internet. From the birthday boy posing with friends and family for selfies to the celebrities letting their hair down and having fun, the grand bash saw it all.

Bipasha Basu with husband Karan Singh Grover, Bina Kak, Sangeeta Bijlani, Daisy Shah, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Shweta Rohira, Wardha Nadiadwala among others were present at the party.

In one picture, we see Salman Khan cutting his birthday cake along with his nephew Ahil.

In another, we see the actor surrounded by his mother Salma Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, as he proceeded to cut his birthday cake.

The party was attended by celebrities such as Bipasha Basu along with her husband Karan Singh Grover, Bina Kak, Daisy Shah, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Wardha Nadiadwala, Remo Dsouza, Shweta Rohita and others.

Salman Khan turned 51 today.

Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia stands by his side as he cuts his birthday cake

In the picture, we see Iulia standing beside Salman's mother Salma as the actor cuts his cake.
27 Dec 2016 1:40 PM
A picture shared by Salman on social media and another while he posed for shutterbugs.

Ahil cuts cake along with Salman as he celebrates 51st birthday

As is the norm , Salman set off to his Panvel farmhouse to celebrate along with close friends and relatives.
27 Dec 2016 10:35 AM
Screengrab from the show.

'Salman is grumpy and Shah Rukh is witty': Anushka and Katrina on KWK

During rapid fire round, Karan Johar asked the ladies to describe the personalities of the stars he mentioned.
26 Dec 2016 8:17 PM
A still from Twinkle and Salman's film.

'You're a flop actress': Salman’s fans troll Twinkle Khanna for taking a dig at him

Twinkle’s sarcastic jib at Salman Khan in her recent column was not taken lightly by Dabangg’s fans.
26 Dec 2016 3:15 PM

Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan to star Kriti Sanon?

The film will also see Big B and the 'Dangal' star for the very first time on the big screen.

Watch: Aamir Khan adorably wrestles with son Azad while prepping for Dangal

Screengrabs from the video.

That was quick! Deepika reacts to Katrina-Anushka's 'not a good friend' jibe

Thanks to Deepika, all seems well, or does she believe she has the last laugh with the best of numbers and best of films in her kitty?

Watch: Nawazuddin is back at it with Haraamkhor, trailer impresses massively

Screengrabs from the trailer.

Painter's death on Padmavati set: Union to issue notice to SLB seeking compensation

Union General Secretary Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav has said the union will issue a notice to Bhansali and seek damages to the painter's family at the earliest.
