Entertainment, Bollywood

Brand new trouble from Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | POOJA SALVI
Published Dec 27, 2016, 2:57 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2016, 2:56 am IST
Bata has slapped a legal notice on the Jolly LLB 2 team for showing the company in negative light.
Still from trailer of Jolly LLB 2
 Still from trailer of Jolly LLB 2

It’s been just five days since the trailer of the much-awaited Jolly LLB 2 released and controversy is already knocking on its door. Footwear company, Bata, has slapped a legal notice on the movie’s team for using the name of the company and “damaging its reputation.”

In the movie’s trailer, Annu Kapoor, who plays lead actor Akshay Kumar’s opposing lawyer heaps insult on him by saying “Bata ki chappal pehenkar, tuchhi si terricoat pehen kar, hum se zaban ladata hai? (“You wear Bata slippers and a shabby coat and dare to argue with me?”) Not surprisingly, this has sparked a controversy, as Bata wants these references removed before the movie is released. But do references like these affect the brand negatively?

Prahlad Kakkar, ad and film director, thinks it depends on how the dialogue affects the audience. “If a dialogue is derogatory to the brand, or gives it a bad name, the company has all rights to want to take the reference down. The reason being that certain cult dialogues can become a part of our daily language,” he explains.

When Alyque Padamsee was in school — which was a very long time ago, he laughs — Bata Shoes would make really cheap footwear. “They were like Japanese shoes (Japanese shoes were made of cardboard and would break after mere three or four wears). After the Second World War, the brand tried to change their image — they started making moderate quality shoes,” recalls the Indian theatre personality and ad-guru.

Today, the company is trying to change its brand image yet again. “If the reference is pushing the brand down, then they would definitely have a problem, but on the other hand, if it is pushing the brand up, then chances are the filmmakers would get good money for it. This is how the system works,” he states.

This is, however, not the first time popular product brands have been used to make references in a movie. Earlier, Emami had taken offence to Malaika Arora dancing to lyrics about Zandu Balm  in the sultry item song, Munni Badnaam in Dabangg. Emami took the decision to encash on the song’s popularity in an out-of-court settlement with Arbaaz Khan Productions.

Aditya V. Agarwal, director of Emami group, is of the opinion that mutual respect between brands and films is necessary, “We, as a brand, respect what filmmakers do — the creativity, their creative process, liberty and the final creation as well. And so, we as a brand, feel that the filmmaker should also respect the brand value.”

Onir, director of My Brother Nikhil, on the other hand, isn’t a huge fan of censorship enforced by brands. “In real life, we make several jokes on brands all the time, then why not in movies? Situations like these become very politicised when you blow it out of proportion,” he says.

There are some who aren’t completely on board with the idea of self-censorship too, like Sharat Katariya, writer and director of Dum Laga ke Haisha.  “When you write you have much bigger challenges to think about, and at that point, brands are the least of one’s concerns. When writing, we try not to offend anyone on sensitive issues, not just brands. For instance, in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the film was about overweight women, and I worked towards not to make it offensive towards overweight women,” he says.

Prahlad doesn’t understand why films simply don’t refrain from using references of brands. “There are certain movies that use the names of brands with prior permission from the brand and a proper MoU, which expresses a convergence of will between two or more parties. However, there are several films that don’t comply to this. In the last 10 years, companies have grown wiser to know about copyright infringement and legal issues. In that case, doesn’t it make sense for filmmakers to be aware of the same too?” he signs off.

Tags: annu kapoor, jolly llb 2, akshay kumar

Sports Gallery

India have come a long way to climb to the summit of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings demolishing every team in their way so far this year. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricket’s journey to No. 1
Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: Virat Kohli’s best knocks this year
In what was a memorable year, PV Sindhu became the fourth Indian to win silver at the Olympics after Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar and wrestler Sushil Kumar. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016
Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Surat business tycoon organises mass-wedding for 236 fatherless brides

The event was organised by the local real estate firm P P Savani Group. (Photo: AFP)
 

Dutch woman’s daughter kidnapped, taken to India by ex-husband

Nadia. (Photo: Facebook | Humans of Amsterdam)
 

Actress Sridevi meets Jayalalithaa confidante Sasikala at Poes Garden

Sridevi had also paid tribute to Jayalalithaa by sharing an adorable picture in which she, as a child artiste, had shared screen space with her.
 

Karan used to touch me inappropriately during making of ADHM: Anushka

The actress also revealed that she was going to put a sexual harrassment case against him.
 

Ajay to play Mohanlal's role in Priyadarshan's B'wood remake of Oppam?

Ajay, who was last seen in his self-helmed ‘Shivaay,’ will next be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in Milan Luthria’s ‘Badshaaho’.
 

R Ashwin turns father for 2nd time, wife Prithi announces it wittily

R Ashwin became father for the second time after his wife Prithi Ashwin delivered a baby girl in Chennai. (Photo: PTI / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

New mommy Kareena breaks the norm

Kareena’s bestie, Amrita Arora, shared a few pics on her Instagram account. She posted the first image with the caption, “Theeeee girl gangggggg. Merry xmas. N we are backkk and massi Karisma Kapoor is also seen along. (sic)”

Star trainer Rakesh Udiyar

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are some of Rakesh Udiyar’s A-list clients

'Salman is grumpy and Shah Rukh is witty': Anushka and Katrina on KWK

Screengrab from the show.

Karan used to touch me inappropriately during making of ADHM: Anushka

The actress also revealed that she was going to put a sexual harrassment case against him.

Ajay to play Mohanlal's role in Priyadarshan's B'wood remake of Oppam?

Ajay, who was last seen in his self-helmed ‘Shivaay,’ will next be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in Milan Luthria’s ‘Badshaaho’.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham