About turn: Vidya Balan is now fan of social media

Actress Vidya Balan is known for her non-interfering attitude in the industry. There was a time when she hated being on the social media but now, she is all the more in love with it. “When I wake up and read the messages from my fans and I really feel so good,” says Vidya.

Adding further, the actress reveals how one day her manager told her to begin writing something that her fans would like to read. “The catch for me was when she said if I did not like doing it, I can get out of it as well. That’s what got me latched on to the social media. I love it so much now,” says Vidya.

The actress does not like to write every personal detail about her but sticks to things that appeal to her fans. She has never had any fights or controversies. “I like to mind my own business and I expect that from my peers as well. If I like something about someone, I’ll praise it without any hesitations,” she says.