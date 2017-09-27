Entertainment, Bollywood

Watch: Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia rekindling old romance in London?

The two ex-lovers were spotted holding hands in London in a video that has since gone viral.
The two last appeared together in 'Gunaah'.
Mumbai: Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia have had a history back in the 90’s, but those were alleged to be the works of an overenthusiastic rumour monger.

However, the two veterans have set the mills ablaze with their spotting in London. Sunny, who’s gearing up for the launch of his son Karan, was seen holding hands and relaxing with Dimple in London in a video.

The video, that has since gone viral, has got the internet talking and fans have been on an overdrive, speculating and trying to connect the dots.

There have often been speculation that though Sunny Deol is a married man, he had bestowed upon Dimple the 'status' of a wife and this had been the primary reason behind her separation from her late husband Rajesh Khanna.

Known to be a media shy person, the possibility of Sunny Deol coming forward and giving out a clarification are bleak, but this hasn't stopped the fans from being sent into a tizzy!

Watch the video here:

