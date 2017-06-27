Entertainment, Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan is highly likely to say 'no' to Gulab Jamun, here is why

Published Jun 27, 2017
Both Abhishek and Aishwarya were approached by the ace director Anurag Kashyap to star in his next production ‘Gulab Jamun’.
 Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan (L) and Anurag Kashyap (R).

Mumbai: Rumours of Bollywood’s power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan making an on-screen comeback were doing the rounds for quite some time now.

While the duo is tight-lipped about any progress as far as ‘Gulam Jamun’, Sarvesh Mewara’s directorial debut under Anurag Basu’s banner Phantom Films, is concerned, we now hear that AB has been delaying his decision on this film owing to personal animosity with Anurag.

It so happened that during the filming of ‘Yuva’, Anurag Kashyap was assisting Mani Ratnam and had a huge fight on set with Abhishek, who played the lead actor.

Earlier we were the first ones to inform that Ash and AB were approached for ‘Gulab Jamun’. The source had then revealed, “Anurag wanted Abhishek and Aishwarya to reunite on screen with Gulab Jamun, but the couple apparently turned down the offer recently. The script didn’t excite them enough to come on-screen together.”

However, Abhishek cleared the air at an event, saying, “That film is not Anurag's film. It is by a new director and he (Anurag) will be producing it. We are still discussing it. We can't announce anything yet. I have always maintained that it is better if the film's producer announces it.”

So is Bachchan Jr buying time to look for a reason to say ‘no’? Bury the hatchet already!

