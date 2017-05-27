Was once ousted from a film as someone influential wanted the role: Rajkummar

Mumbai: Bollywood has often been plagued with notorious tales of outsiders being ousted unceremoniously from films with their roles being passed on to influential actors from within the industry.

Though times have changed and talent has come to be acknowledged and revered, the practice is far from being abolished.

Kangana Ranaut had courted some major controversy, when she went on record against the industry prejudices, often standing tall as a lone warrior.

Rajkummar Rao, the national award winning actor, is one artist who's made a career solely on the basis of his tremendous acting potential, surprisingly, has an experience of his own to share.

The actor, who will be seen alongside Shruti Haasan in the upcoming rom-com 'Behen Hogi Teri,' revealed that the disparity does exist in the industry.

“I’ve also faced it, once. There was a film being and I was finalised, but someone influential showed interest in it, and then I was asked to step down. But then, that was it; just happened to me once. But I’m happy. Despite being an outsider, I’m sitting here talking to you. So I’m not complaining," Rajkummar divulged, exclusively to Deccan Chronicle.

Rajkummar, will also be seen in 'Newton,' Omerta,' 'Bareilley Ki Barfi,' and Hansal Mehta's upcoming web-series, 'Bose,' where he will be seen playing the eponymous freedom fighter.