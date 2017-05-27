Entertainment, Bollywood

Exclusive: Kangana easy to get along with, says Queen co-star Rajkummar

Rajkummar Rao had worked with Kangana in the National Award-winning film 'Queen'.
Mumbai: Gone half bald for his upcoming web series on Subhas Chandra Bose, Rajkummar Rao entered the Deccan Chronicle office with his black beanie on.

Ready for an in-depth interaction, he sportingly answered all the questions shot at him.

While he was still smilingly answering a question on his upcoming film ‘Behen Hogi Teri’ with Shruti Haasan, a question about Kangana Ranaut popped in.

Considering the on-going fiasco about nepotism (a debate initiated by Kangana on Karan Johar’s chat show), and with the recent ‘credit’ feud over her film ‘Simran,’ we were inquisitive to know what kind of a person is Kangana off camera, since Rajkummar shared the screen space with the actress in the National Award-winning film 'Queen'.

The 'Trapped' actor instantly said, "Kangana and I are really great friends. We got along really well on the sets of Queen."

In the past, we have heard enough stories about Kangana having a hard time with her co-stars, so when further asked if it's easy to get along with the star and not rub her off easily, Rajkummar smilingly said, "It’s pretty easy to make her happy."

Well, Rajkummar’s acting prowess has never been in question and has always had a good relationship with his co-actors.

Coming back to his film ‘Behen Hogi Teri’ with Shruti Haasan, it is a light-hearted and a quirky film, which is slated to release on June 09.

