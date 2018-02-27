search on deccanchronicle.com
Sridevi to lie in Bhagya bungalow, her home for underprivileged children

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 27, 2018, 4:57 pm IST
Updated Feb 27, 2018, 5:44 pm IST
As per the latest reports, Sridevi’s mortal remains have left the embalming unit and will be airlifted shortly.
Sridevi in a photoshoot.
Mumbai: Sridevi breathed her last on Sunday morning, where she was in Dubai after attending her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding there. As per the latest reports, Sridevi’s mortal remains have left the embalming unit and will be airlifted shortly. The mortal remains are expected to reach by 10:30 pm at Mumbai airport.

We also hear that Anil Ambani has sent a chartered flight to Dubai to collect Sridevi’s mortal remains. She will be taken from the Mumbai airport to Bhagya bungalow in Versova, the place where she used to run a school for underprivileged children, which is where celebrities will supposedly pay their respects to her. This will be followed by her last rites, which will be held at approximately 1 pm in Pawan Hans, Vile Parle crematorium on Wednesday afternoon.

 

This will reportedly be followed by Chautha that will be held on Thursday i.e. on February 28.

Three days after she died in her hotel suite in Dubai, authorities issued the final clearance letter on Tuesday afternoon that will enable Bollywood actor and legend Sridevi to come home to India.

Sridevi died from ‘accidental drowning’ in her hotel bathtub late on Saturday night, causing nationwide shock and a long wait for her to come back to India.

Last seen in ‘Mom’, the last film to have her on-screen presence will be Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L. Rai’s upcoming romantic sci-fi movie ‘Zero’. The actress plays a cameo role in the movie.

