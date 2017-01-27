Entertainment, Bollywood

Pakistan issues NOC to Kaabil, film to release this weekend

PTI
Published Jan 27, 2017, 8:52 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2017, 9:02 am IST
The NOC was issued by the government on the recommendation of the committee formed by PM Nawaz Sharif.
Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in a still from 'Kaabil'.
 Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in a still from 'Kaabil'.

Karachi: Pakistan has issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the latest Bollywood film 'Kaabil', which is now set to release in the country this weekend after a four-month-long ban by the government on the screening of Indian movies, following Indo-Pak tensions.

An official of Hum Films told PTI that they were still awaiting NOC for the Shah Rukh Khan-Mahira Khan starrer 'Raees' which would also be released soon.

"We are planning to release Kaabil on Friday once we get the clearance certificate from the Central Censor Board of Film Certification as well," he said.

The NOC for 'Kaabil' was issued by the government on the recommendation of the committee formed by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to look into the screening of Indian films locally, which had submitted a report to the Prime Minister's secretariat this week.

The committee headed by Minister of State for Information Maryam Aurangzeb had in its recommendations advised that the old policy that was in place before the screening of Indian films was suspended in the country should be maintained.

The suspension of the screenings of Indian films came after several Bollywood producers banned casting Pakistani artists in Indian movies in the wake of Uri terror attack and 'surgical strikes' conducted by the Indian Army on terror launch pads along the LoC in Kashmir. Nadeem Mandviwalla. a well-known cinema owner, distributor and exhibitor said the release of 'Kaabil' would officially start the process of latest Indian films being screened in Pakistan.

He said various cinema owners had suspended screening of Indian films in September last year in retaliation to the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA)'s ban on Pakistani actors, singers and technicians from working in India till "normalcy" returns.

"The cinema owners and industry suffered a lot of losses due to the suspension of Indian films screenings. But now it is getting back to normal," he added.

'Kaabil' was released in India on January 25th along with 'Raees'.

Hum Films has already purchased both films after paying advance money to distributors.

Shah Rukh Khan starer 'Raees' features Pakistani artist Mahira Khan, while Hrithik Roshan plays the lead in 'Kaabil'.

Tags: hrithik roshan, kaabil, raees, pakistan
Location: Pakistan, Sindh, Karachi

Related Stories

Shah Rukh Khan starer Raees also feature Pakistani artist Mahira Khan, while Hrithik Roshan plays the lead in Kaabil.

Raees, Kaabil to be screened in Pakistan theatres ending ban on Indian films

Cinema owners started lobbying govt to go soft on Indian films, prompting Nawaz Sharif to set up committee to consult all stake holders.
26 Jan 2017 8:12 AM
Hrithik and Shah Rukh's films are currently going against each other at the box office.

Raees vs Kaabil: Did Hrithik Roshan just take a dig at Shah Rukh Khan?

Hrithik took a subtle shot at SRK by saying that he will go to every small town in India to promote his next film.
26 Jan 2017 6:37 PM
Stills from the films.

SRK's Raees earns a whopping 13 crores more than Hrithik's Kaabil on opening day

The much awaited clash finally happened and 'Raees' has beaten 'Kaabil' comprehensively.
26 Jan 2017 3:54 PM
Stills from the films.

Box-office: Raees off to a bumper start, Kaabil has a disastrous opening

The Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrers clashed at the box-office today.
25 Jan 2017 4:26 PM
A still from the film.

Kaabil movie review: Hrithik's finest performance in best film this weekend

The Sanjay Gupta directorial also stars Yami Gautam, Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy.
25 Jan 2017 1:29 PM

Nation Gallery

India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
Thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day in the national capital tomorrow with special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

Security stepped up across country ahead of Republic Day
In one of the major railway accidents of the country, Odisha-bound Hirakhand Express derailed on Saturday night in Kuneru of Komarada mandal, Andhra Pradesh, killing 36 and injuring 60. (Photo: PN Murthy)

Andhra's Hirakhand Express derailed killing 39, injuring 60
Thousands of students gathered on the sands of Marina in Chennai as protests demanding lifting of the ban on bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' snowballed across Tamil Nadu.

Thousands protest at Chennai's Marina beach in support of Jallikattu
Preparations for one of the nation’s most decorated celebrations, the Republic Day, are underway as different contingents rehearse in full swing at New Delhi.

Contingents rehearse with gusto for 68th Republic Day parade
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy S8 photo leaked, launch on March 29

Galaxy S8 concept image (Image: YouTube)
 

Priyanka Chopra cosies up with Baywatch co-star Zac Efron; something brewing?

PeeCee recently made an appearance on the hit TV talk show Koffee with Karan.
 

Young surfer photobombed by shark near beach in Australia

From the angle, it looks like the shark was spooked and is rolling away from the board to escape it (Photo: Facebook)
 

Shiv Sena, Vishwa Hindu Parishad seek ban on SRK's Raees in Gujarat

A still from the film.
 

Miffed after being denied ticket, BJP leaders lie down before UP chief's car

Bharatiya Janata party leaders Sunder Lal Dixit and Rambabu Dwivedi as mark of protest on Thursday lay down in front of the car of the party's state chief Keshav Prasad Maurya. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Hyderabad: Two students drown while taking 'selfies'

The security guards near the water body had asked the students not to enter the water, however, they neglected the advice. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

'Mostly Sunny' to be dubbed in Hindi

Sunny Leone

Poonam Pandey to shake a leg with Govinda

Govinda

Priyanka Chopra cosies up with Baywatch co-star Zac Efron; something brewing?

PeeCee recently made an appearance on the hit TV talk show Koffee with Karan.

Shefali Shah to turn baddie for Commando 2

Shefali Shah

Watch: Kangana's vivacious act in Rangoon’s Mere Piya Gaye England song

Video grabs from the song 'Mere Piya Gaye England'.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham