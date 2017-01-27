Entertainment, Bollywood

Black buck poaching case: Salman, Saif, others to appear before court today

ANI
Published Jan 27, 2017, 9:37 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2017, 9:54 am IST
Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu will also appear before a court in the 1998 case.
The blackbuck poaching case is just one of the several controversies Salman has found himself in over the years.
Jodhpur: After been acquitted in the Arms Act case last week linked to the killing of a blackbuck 18 years ago, Salman Khan along with 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu will appear before a court on Friday.

Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Tabu arrived in Jodhpur on Thursday.

The accused will record their statements in the 1998 case.

During the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya's movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', Salman allegedly went on a shooting expedition along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, killing two blackbucks in Kankani village.

Following protests by the local Bishnoi community, a case was filed against Salman and other actors, besides a local named Dushyant Singh.

