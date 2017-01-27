Black buck poaching case: ‘I was falsely implicated,’ says Salman Khan

Salman Khan will next be seen in 'Tubelight'.

Jodhpur: After been acquitted in the Arms Act case last week linked to the killing of a blackbuck 18 years ago, Salman Khan along with 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tabu also appeared before a court on Friday.

According to NDTV, Salman Khan proclaimed his innocence and said he was falsely implicated in the case.

Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Tabu arrived in Jodhpur on Thursday.

During the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya's movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', Salman allegedly went on a shooting expedition along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, killing two blackbuscks in Kankani village.

Following protests by the local Bishnoi community, a case was filed against Salman and other actors, besides a local named Dushyant Singh.