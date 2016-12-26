Entertainment, Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra star in Dharma ad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 26, 2016, 12:17 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2016, 3:55 am IST
Priyanka Chopra went ahead and shot with Sidharth for an ad film for Karan Johar’s advertising venture.
Priyanka Chopra with Sidharth Malhotra on set of ad shoot.
There’s no such thing as a pure vacation for Priyanka Chopra, who managed to shoot for a Dharma project with Sidharth Malhotra, while she visited India.

While we still wait for PeeCee to reveal her list of movies in the near future, she went ahead and shot with Sidharth for an ad film for Karan Johar’s advertising venture, Dharma 2.0. The outfit was kickstarted by Karan only this year, and has already shot a few interesting commercials.

The new ad film, that sees Priyanka with Sidharth, has been shot by filmmaker Punit Malhotra, who took to his official Twitter account to give a sneak peak of the project.

“Two gorgeous stars shot for Dharma 2.0 last night. Guess who? Fun stuff coming your way! (sic),” Punit tweeted.

Later, he shared a picture with the two stars with Shakun Batra. “Here it is... beautiful shoot with beautiful people... Dharma2.0 @priyankachopra @S1dharthM @shakunbatra (sic)” he tweeted.

Tags: priyanka chopra, sidharth malhotra, dharma

