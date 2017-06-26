Entertainment, Bollywood

I eat Biryani that comes from Salman’s house: Shah Rukh Khan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 26, 2017, 5:17 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2017, 7:51 pm IST
Shah Rukh was speaking at a press conference held during his Eid bash.
Shah Rukh Khan.
 Shah Rukh Khan.

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is the unquestionable darling of media, what with his wit and charm winning over them, more often than not. When the actor threw a press conference after his Eid bash, the same old charisma was expected and the superstar didn’t disappoint.

When asked about his inclination towards cooking, SRK quipped, “I want to cook for my kids today, may be pasta! I only know how to make Italian food. I am not a foodie; whatever I get I eat. I eat Biryani that come’s from Salman’s house.”

Shah Rukh, who was last seen in Rahul Dholakia’s ‘Raees,’ has completed a whopping 25 years in the industry, consistently being at the top of his game.

“Only three days ago I got to know that I have completed 25 years in the industry. I have been reading the Mahabharata. It is the greatest story ever told. I finished the beginning of it,” he said.

SRK, who’ll be seen collaborating with Imtiaz Ali for the very first time in ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal,’ which he stars in with Anushka Sharma, is gearing up for the promotions of the film.

Speaking on the highly anticipated venture, he said, “Not a good day to talk about our film but we are going to promote it nicely. We are launching the second song in 3-4 days. Once people will see the film they will understand the context. People involved in the film have worked hard.”

Fans finally got to watch him reunite with Salman Khan on the big screen in Kabir Khan’s ‘Tubelight’. When prodded on a potential full-fledged collaboration with the director, SRK said, “Kabir and I go back a long way. We have been discussing stories since a while. If anything strikes us, we will do a film.”

While the topic of SRK’s kids, Aryan and Suhana’s Bollywood debuts will always be ripe and fresh until it finally materialises, the patriarch himself is unfazed.

“If you go out publicly, it doesn't mean you want to be an actor. Whenever my kids are with me in public, I make sure they click a picture with me. My kids have to finish their studies first. Minimum academic experience is graduation in my house. When you have children and grow old, you start becoming spritual. I think good things and stay away from bad thoughts,” he posited.

I am also writing a book which is about spending first 20 years in the industry.

Speaking of his much hyped untitled next with Aanand L Rai, where he will be seen playing a dwarf, SRK said, “My film with Anand L Rai is technically very challenging. A lot of people said that what are we making this time is very new.”

Tags: shah rukh khan, salman khan, eid
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Mummified humanoid’ discovered; proof of aliens or just another hoax?

According to them, when the body was discovered — it was covered in white power apparently used to preserve the remains. (Image: YouTube)
 

2 Indian cyclists create history,complete Race Across America

Srinivas Gokulnath (Left ) from Nashik and Dr Amit Samarth of Nagpur took part in Race Across America (Photo: Facebook)
 

Samsung, Apple to launch their flagship devices in the same month

As far as the specifications of the Galaxy Note 8 is concerned, the device is expected to sport cutting-edge components with a dual rear camera setup, iconic S Pen stylus, 6GB of RAM and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC. (Image: Galaxy S8 smartphone)
 

Happy Independence Day: Sean Spicer greets India two months before time

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. (Photo: AP)
 

Fakhar Zaman opens up on Jasprit Bumrah no-ball in ICC Champions Trophy final

Fakhar Zaman scored a match-winning hundred in the ICC Champions Trophy final against India. (Photo: AP)
 

Virat Kohli’s India in record books with 96th 300 plus totals in ODIs

Team India become the side with most number of 300 plus scores in One-day Internationals, surpassing Australia. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Inside pics: Ranbir, Ranveer, Karan have a fun night out with birthday boy Arjun

Some of the pictures that Karan Johar shared on Instagram.

'BJP doesn't produce films': Suresh Prabhu on Indu Sarkar sponsorship allegations

Neil Nitin Mukesh in a still from 'Indu Sarkar' and Union minister Suresh Prabhu.

Nargis Fakhri learns Marathi, selects tutor via her personal app

Nargis Fakhri

Aspiring actors Jhanvi and Ishaan give look test for Fault in Our Stars remake

Poster of the film (L) and Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter spotted together in Mumbai.

Pics: Vidya Balan wraps up Tumhari Sulu shoot, celebrates it in style

Vidya Balan with Tanuj Garg from Ellipsis Entertainment.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham