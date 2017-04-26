Watch: An in-form Big B and RGV seem to have a winner in 2nd Sarkar 3 trailer

Mumbai: The first trailer of 'Sarkar 3' had piqued the interest around the film in the minds of cine-goers. And now, Ram Gopal Varma has dropped an even bigger bomb of a trailer, shedding more light into the characters of the film.

Amitabh Bachchan, who's back to reprising one of his most iconic roles, is 'angrier' than ever like the trailer suggests, and also has company in his ridiculously talented ensemble.

Jackie Shroff, who's never been more menacing, seems to be the most appropriate choice for a villain in a film as dark as this. The film, also has Manoj Bajpayee playing a character that is modeled on Arvind Kejriwal, and Ronit Roy as Sarkar's Henchman.

The film also has new players in Amit Sadh as Sarkar's grandson and a schemingly grey Yami Gautam, looking for vengeance.

'Sarkar 3,' a followup to 'Sarkar Raj,' however doesn't have Abhishek Bachchan or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film.

Amitabh ,who was last seen in the very impactful 'Pink,' is all set to make a powerful comeback to the big screen, with this political thriller.

'Sarkar 3,' which was slated to release on April 7, will now release on May 12.

Watch the trailer here