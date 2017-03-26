Shah Rukh Khan to host Superwoman this summer!

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be hosting a private session for his children with YouTube sensation Lilly Singh aka Superwoman at his residence Mannat in Mumbai this summer.

Singh is coming to India on a three-city tour --Mumbai (April 19, Shanmukhananda Hall), Hyderabad (April 20, Shilpakala Vedika) and New Delhi (April 21, Sirifort Auditorium).

The 'How To Be A Bawse' tour will showcase Lilly's blend of stand-up comedy and positive approach to life.

Francis Coelho, Managing Director, Event Speciale - who is hosting the tour - said, "Lilly Singh has been an inspiration to millions of people around the globe irrespective of the age, gender, community. Having risen from depression, she struggled in the real world to be the entrepreneur that she is today."

"Every time she visits India, there are quite a few Bollywood celebrities, who do want to meet her and be inspired by her story as she is a motivational figure in that sense. In fact Shahrukh Khan will be the first Bollywood celebrity, who will meet her, when she comes to India," Coelho added

The 28-year-old, who is a multi-faceted comedian and entertainer, has gained worldwide fame through her comedic and inspirational YouTube videos with over 11 million subscribers.