I hope when Padmavati releases, people look at it in an unbiased way: Shahid

Published Mar 26, 2017, 8:03 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2017, 8:44 pm IST
The ire of certain groups attacked film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also damaged the film’s set recently.
Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor has said his forthcoming film Padmavati is being made keeping in mind the sentiments of people after the movie’s set was vandalised in two separate incidents recently. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period drama faced the ire of certain groups, who attacked the filmmaker and also damaged the film’s set, alleging distortion of history over the depiction of queen Padmavati.

“Our attempt will be to shoot the film smoothly. And we just hope when the film releases people look at it in an unbiased way and after that they can say what they want to. Sanjay sir is keeping in mind the sentiments of the people. We will not do anything that will hurt people,” Shahid told reporters on the sidelines of an awards night here on Friday.

Earlier too his statement came in the wake of the torching of the historical epic drama’s set at Kolhapur in Maharashtra by a group of unidentified attackers. Around 80 to 90 percent of jewellery and costumes for the movie were burnt to ashes in the attack. This was the second attack on Padmavati set, as earlier this year activists of Shri Rajput Karni Sena in Jaipur had vandalised the film’s set and assaulted Bhansali, forcing him to shift his set to Maharashtra.

Padmavati which stars Deepika Padukone in the titular role, Shahid as Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, is scheduled to release this year on November 17.

“The entire year is dedicated to Padmavati. I am sure we will complete the film and bring it out sometime this year,” he said.

