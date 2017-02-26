Ranveer to vacation in Switzerland sans rumoured girlfriend Deepika

Ranveer will next be seen in Sanjay Leela bhansali's 'Padmavati'.

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh might have dived neck-deep into his turn as the antagonist of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming magnum opus, ‘Padmavati,’ but he seems to be in no mood to let go of his excitable wanderlust persona.

The versatile and charming star is on his way back to everyone's dream destination - Switzerland. On his maiden trip to the country last year, the frosty summits, pristine lakes and the thrill of the adventure sports had wooed Ranveer and stolen his heart.

He had gone all out and tried activities right from paragliding and skydiving to wake-boarding and even chocolate making.

This time around he will be heading to Switzerland for the first time in his official capacity as brand ambassador, and will be taking with him a few close friends to explore the Swiss winter and make some amazing memories together.

However, the actor won't be accompanied by rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer, excited as ever, said, “I can never get enough of Switzerland! I am so excited to explore this gorgeous country again; this time as its brand ambassador.

It’s the best place to relax after a tight schedule and get re-energized. On my last trip, I tried a variety of things which I had earlier only heard of but have now crossed off my bucket list. I can barely wait to reach Switzerland and see what adventures the Swiss winter has in store for me."

‘Padmavati,’ which is set for a November release, also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.