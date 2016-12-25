Entertainment, Bollywood

Zeenat Aman approves remixed version of 'Laila' song starring Sunny Leone

Published Dec 25, 2016
The makers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees' have recreated the iconic song with Sunny Leone.
Mumbai: Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who had grooved to 'Laila O Laila' song from 'Qurbani', is happy that this song is recreated by Sunny Leone for the movie 'Raees'.

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees' have recreated the iconic song with Sunny Leone and SRK.

Dancing on the tunes of the new version of 'Laila Main Laila' Sunny has added her own style to the song.

The 65-year-old actress has been out of the country but is delighted as she feels the makers of 'Raees' have done a wonderful job with the song, a media release issued here said.

"I am glad my songs 'Dum Maaro Dum' and 'Laila O Laila' have been remixed. A whole new generation gets the chance to hear it," Aman said.

Helmed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Gauri Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment, 'Raees' will open in theatres on January 25.

Here's the original song:

Here's the remixed version of the song from 'Raees':

