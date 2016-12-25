Sussanne Khan confident of Kaabil’s success

Hrithik Roshan’s much-anticipated Kaabil has been generating quite the buzz with its trailers, and is gearing up for release on January 25, next year. Celebrities from the film industry have been appreciating the rushes of the movie; megastar Rajinikanth is praising it too.

Joining the long line of appreciators for Kaabil is Hrithik’s estranged wife, Sussanne Khan, who is extremely positive about the success of the movie. When asked about Kaabil at a recent event, Sussanne said, “All the best. I am sure it will do very well.”

Despite Hrithik and Sussanne being divorced now, the couple continues to maintain a cordial relationship. The duo has ensured that parenting duties for their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan are not hampered. The family was even recently spotted together, as they stepped out for dinner.