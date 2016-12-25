Entertainment, Bollywood

Aamir Khan's Dangal might finally release in Pakistan

PTI
Published Dec 25, 2016, 7:40 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2016, 7:43 pm IST
The film, that released on December 23, has already grossed over 60 crore rupees at the box-office.
A still from the film.
 A still from the film.

Mumbai: Local distributors of the latest Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Dangal’ in Pakistan are pinning their hopes on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to give his formal approval to its release in the country and are expecting the film to be screened soon.

According to Pakistani media reports, the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage in association with the Ministry of Commerce, has sent an official summary to Sharif seeking his permission to release the film in Pakistan.

The local distributors have rubbished reports in Indian media as "false" that the film would not be released in the country, saying its screening may get delayed by a week.

"That is false news. Yes there are hurdles that we are facing in releasing the film in Pakistan but we haven't lost hope yet. The film might get delayed by a week or so but no final decision has been taken as yet," Mohammad Nasir of Geo films said.

Pakistani cinema owners are pinning their hopes on the release of ‘Dangal’ and other Indian films to be released in January to make up for the losses they suffered during a three-month voluntarily ban on screening of Indian films in Pakistan.

The ban was lifted last week in a low-key fashion, but the release of ‘Dangal’ still remains uncertain.

According to officials, local distributor Geo films are in direct correspondence with Aamir, who also happens to be the producer of the film, to make its release possible.

A ministry source said that now only the Prime Minister can move things forward. Zoraiz Lashari, chairman of the of the Film Exhibitors Association of Pakistan, has said that they too are awaiting the Prime Minister's response.

"We have been suffering grave financial issues due to the suspension. Indian artistes and distributors want their films to be screened in Pakistan but the local distributors are hesitant to purchase new films before the government gives it a green light," he said.

"I want to make it clear that there is no ban on Indian films in Pakistan as no official notification was issued by the government," he stated.

According to industry sources, local distributors pay around rupees 80 to 100 million to Indian distributors and the buying group must earn around 200 million rupees as they also have to pay off some amount to the cinemas and make profit.

Pakistan is considered as the third largest market for Indian films.

Indian movies returned to Pakistani cinema houses in 2008 after a 43-year-long hiatus imposed during the 1965 war.

Tags: dangal, aamir khan, dangal pakistan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Aamir plays the role of real life Haryana grappler Mahavir Singh Phogat in the film.

Aamir Khan's Dangal continues to dominate the box office on day 2

At this rate, the film will cross 100 crore mark by the end of Monday and enter the elite club.
25 Dec 2016 2:30 PM
Salman Khan

Not Lagaan but Dangal is Aamir's best film: Salman Khan

Salman, who recently watched the Nitesh Tiwari directorial which stars Aamir, feels 'Dangal' is a complete film.
25 Dec 2016 10:30 AM
‘Sultan’ was made at an estimated budget of Rs 90 crore, including Rs 20 crore on print and publicity. The budget of ‘Dangal’ is estimated to be Rs 70 crore.

Aamir's Dangal fails to beat opening day collections record of Salman's Sultan

‘Dangal’, that released on December 23, earned Rs 29.78 crore approximately in India on its opening day.
24 Dec 2016 8:48 PM
A still from the film.

Piracy strikes again! A day into release, Dangal being streamed live on FB

The film, that's reportedly earned approximately thirty crores rupees on its first day, has already been plagued by piracy.
24 Dec 2016 4:52 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night
2016 saw a variety of people take the internet by storm like the man who sat through a typhoon, Donald Trump, Van Gaal and the badass haw kept us busy. (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Best photoshop battles of the year
The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year
From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year
The photographer makes a powerful statement by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Inspiring photo-series shows how no job is just a 'man's work'
From the tragic tale of Harambe who received attention across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rumoured beau Anand Ahuja joins Sonam in papa Anil's birthday celebrations

Anil Kapoor turned 60 and rang in the big day in London.
 

Video: Virat Kohli and Co. take the Mannequin Challenge and own it

The Virat Kohli-led Indian Test team took up the viral internet challenge to celebrate their 4-0 series victory against England. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Social media comes together to stop pregnant Delhi girl from ending life

People sent love for her from across the world (Photo: Facebook)
 

Taimur celebrates his first Christmas with parents Kareena, Saif and family

Amrita Arora shared the inside pictures from the party on her official Instagram account.
 

Watch: Modi's sweet birthday message to Vajpayee on his 92nd birthday

FIle photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Did Salman Khan blast at Varun Dhawan for checking out Katrina Kaif?

No sane person would want to mess with Bhai now, will they? (Photo source: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Rumoured beau Anand Ahuja joins Sonam in papa Anil's birthday celebrations

Anil Kapoor turned 60 and rang in the big day in London.

Caught up with Raees release, SRK longs to spend time with kids Aryan and AbRam

The superstar was last seen in Gauri Shinde's 'Dear Zindagi'.

Taimur celebrates his first Christmas with parents Kareena, Saif and family

Amrita Arora shared the inside pictures from the party on her official Instagram account.

Did Salman Khan blast at Varun Dhawan for checking out Katrina Kaif?

No sane person would want to mess with Bhai now, will they? (Photo source: Twitter)

Iulia Vantur visits Mount Mary on Christmas eve without Salman Khan

She had also collaborated with Himesh Reshammiya on his latest album. (Photo :Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham