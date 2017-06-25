Entertainment, Bollywood

Tollywood actor Ravi Teja's brother B Bharath Raj dies in road accident

Published Jun 25, 2017, 1:41 pm IST
Mumbai: Tollywood actor Ravi Teja's brother B Bharath Raj died in a road accident after his car hit a parked lorry in outer ring road, Hyderabad, Saturday night.

According to Mahesh, Inspector, RGI Airport, "At around10 pm, B Bharath Raj was driving his car and at Chennamma hotel, Kothwal guda, he hit a lorry, parked in the outer ring road. He died on the spot."

RGI Airport police reached the spot of accident and shifted the body for autopsy.

A case has been registered under section 304-A and further probe is on.

Bharath has appeared as a supporting artist in many Telugu movies.

