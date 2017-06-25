 LIVE !  :  With the series still tied at a deadlock after the wash out of the first ODI, the second match could also be under threat. (Photo: AP) Live cricket score | WI vs Ind, 2nd ODI: Rain delays play
 
Mr. India 2 is definitely on, confirms Sridevi

Published Jun 25, 2017
The actress is busy promoting her upcoming thriller ‘Mom’.
 Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in a still from the hit song 'Kate Nahin Kat Te'. Kapoor's invisible act and Sridevi's sexy, killer moves in this song were the greatest highlights of this movie.

Mumbai: While over-hyped sequels like ‘Kahaani 2’ and ‘Naam Shabana’ tanked at the Box Office and unanimously panned by critics, there is still one film, over 3 decades old that has all the ingredients of a successful second instalment- Sridevi and Anil Kapoor’s 'Mr. India'.

Undoubtedly, ‘Mr. India’ was way ahead of its time and defined the careers of Kapoor, Sridei and even the villain Mogambo (played by Amrish Puri).

With yesteryear classics like ‘Judwaa’ launching their sequels, it is but obvious that fans of this cult movie want to know if the makers of the original film will come back for a second innings.

Sridevi is more than certain that it is happening. During a promotional event for her upcoming thriller ‘Mom’, she said, “It is too early to talk about it, but Mr. India 2 is definitely on, because wherever we go, we are always asked about it, and it's very rare to see such eagerness for a sequel. 'Mr. India 2' will happen... I want Boneyji to make it. And I think he will do it. The story isn't finalised yet, so it hasn't reached a stage where we can say anything more about it.”

Boney Kapoor, producer of ‘Mr. India’, has also expressed his desire to recreate the magic all over again. In an interview a couple of weeks ago, he reportedly said, “People thought I was crazy to make a film like 'Mr. India'. Would I like to make 'Mr. India 2'? Yes, I would love to. I am itching to make a few more films like that.”

Well, we are eagerly waiting!

