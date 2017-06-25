I was expecting minus three and minus four stars for Tubelight: Salman Khan

Salman Khan will be seen in 'Tiger Zinda Hai' later this year.

Mumbai: ‘Tubelight’, Salman Khan's latest collaboration with Kabir Khan, has received a mixed response from critics, but the superstar says the reviews are better than what he expected.

"The critics were really good. I was expecting minus three and minus four but they have given one-and-half rating apparently. I am very pleased with that. Reports are that people can't see me crying (on screen). So I asked, 'Are they (audience) laughing and the answer was no, they are crying. So I said, 'don't worry about it'," Salman told reporters on Friday evening.

The day one collection of ‘Tubelight’ stands at Rs 21.15 crore, which is way less than what his previous films -- ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Sultan’ -- earned.

The actor, however, says ‘Tubelight’, an emotional drama set against the backdrop of 1962 India-China War, subverts the expectations of the audience as it is not a 'masaala' entertainer.

"As it is an Eid release people have preconceived notions (about the film) as they throw coins, dance, sing in the cinema halls. They have gone to watch a certain film, but get to watch another film.

"It is a very emotional film. Even an emotionless, stone-hearted person will have tears in his eyes. So this is an emotional film to be seen with parents, grandparents and entire family,’ he added.

When asked if there is a sense of failure, Salman said, ‘What! Does it look bothered (pointing towards his face). I am not bothered. I am sure it is going to do ok. It is going to get us a lot of respect.’

Salman was talking on the sidelines of an event to announce an association between his foundation Being Human and the PVR group.